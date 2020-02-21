Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pilot has been demoted for reportedly urinating in the office coffee maker. Picture: iStock
The pilot has been demoted for reportedly urinating in the office coffee maker. Picture: iStock
Offbeat

Pilot’s disgusting office act

by David Aaro
21st Feb 2020 4:45 PM

AN Alaska-based pilot was punished last week for reportedly urinating in an office coffee maker, according to a report.

The incident was reported in a newsletter written by the legal office of the Anchorage Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on February 13, although many of the details remained a mystery.

According to the newsletter, the Airman First Class violated two articles, one being Article 92, dereliction of duty, "for failure to refrain from urinating in the office coffee maker".

The United States air force pilot also allegedly violated Article 86, absence without leave, for five days away from duty.

Due to his actions, the man received a reduction to Airman Basic - the lowest enlisted rank in the United States air force.

Posted by Christopher Butler on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

He also received a reprimand, although it was not clear what that entailed, according to Task & Purpose, a military-focused website.

Five letters of reprimand were previously given to the airman, according to part of the newsletter which was posted to the air force amn/nco/snco Facebook page.

The newsletter didn't say if the previous reprimands were due to a lack of bladder control or poor judgment, although users replying to the post still had some fun making light of the alleged act.

"It's not about the money at this point, it's about sending a message," one user joked, referencing the famous Joker quote from The Dark Knight.

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
disgusting act offbeat pilot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        Crime After falling victim to a series of juvenile crime, one Dingo business owner is demanding a review of policy which renders Police virtually powerless to act.

        WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        premium_icon WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        Crime Five-day crime spree between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

        Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        premium_icon Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        News Police say the truck rolled off the road at Ambrose this afternoon.

        REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        Easy Eating ‘It means the absolute world’, cafe owner rapt to be regions favourite.