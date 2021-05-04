Pilot’s final moments before plane crash revealed

Investigators are delving into what happened in the final moments of a plane crash near Charters Towers that killed a pilot.

INVESTIGATORS are delving into what happened in the final moments of a plane crash near Charters Towers that killed a pilot.

Raymond Williams, 74, was killed on April 23 when the plane he was piloting went down 90km south of Charters Towers.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) announced the Van's Aircraft RV-7A broke up mid-flight while on a trip from Winton to Bowen, destroying the aircraft and killing Mr Williams.

In the report, the ATSB said it would investigate how the in-flight break-up on the "amateur-built aircraft" occurred.

The Van's RV-7 aircraft are two-seat, single-engine, low-wing homebuild planes sold in a kit.

The plane came down in dense bushland on private property near Campaspe, but debris was scattered for kilometres through the area.

A Vans RV-4 plane, which is a similar aircraft to the RV-7 involved in the incident.

Two transport safety investigators travelled to the accident site to examine the wreckage, and map the site using a drone and other survey equipment.

Investigators found an electronic primary flight display and an iPad at the scene.

They were taken to the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra for further examination.

The Forensic Crash Unit is also investigating.

The investigation is expected to be "short" with a preliminary report to be released in a number of weeks, and a final report due at the end of the year.

The incident is the second fatal plane crash in North Queensland this year.

On February 11, grazier Keda Anning was killed with his helicopter went down just north of Hughenden Aerodrome.

Mr Anning was flying between two stations when his aircraft was reported missing that evening. The wreckage was found the next day. Mr Anning did not survive.

Keda Anning (right) and granddaughter Casey Bowie.

The ATSB investigation into Mr Anning's crash is in the evidence collection phase, and a completed report is due towards the end of the year.

Should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigations, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken.

