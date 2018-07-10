Pimp my trailer: CQ council's new hub for young people
LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has introduced a new mobile community trailer in order to enhance youth initiatives within the region.
The multi-purpose vehicle aimsto provide an improved engagement in the shire's remote areas, with a particular focus on youth-focussed initiatives.
Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the trailer was first considered by the council in 2015.
It is equipped with gaming consoles, a speaker system and a film screen.
"The mobile trailer will enable council to provide youth engagement services in partnership with other service providers outside of Yeppoon, as well as providing a platform for events and entertainment locally,” Cr Hutton said.
"We as a council believe that young people should have access to programmes, activities and supports that enable them to develop into the people they want to become, and this trailer is a great opportunity to harness that interaction with our local youth.
"The community will be invited to take a closer look at the trailer at an upcoming community meeting to be held on July 31, as well as a range of opportunities to enjoy its features at Council and community events throughout the year.”
Trailer features
- Rear-facing projector (screen to show movies)
- Sound equipment
- X-boxes and controllers
- DVD/Blu-Ray player and big screen TV inside
- One wall drops down to become a stage
- Wheelchair accessibility.
The new trailer features bright and bold signage.
Councillor Pat Eastwood said the artwork would prominently identify the trailer to be a Livingstone Shire asset, which reflected the diversity and attractiveness of the region.
"The catchphrase 'It's all happening!' is energetic and invites the audience to take a closer look and approach the trailer to find out about upcoming events and Council services,” Cr Eastwood said.
"This is a fantastic initiative to improve Council's engagement with our region's youth across locations within the shire, as well as the broader community.”