IT'S ALL HAPPENING: Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor Nigel Hutton, Councillor Pat Eastwood and Community Development and Engagement Officer Laurie Rainbird are excited to see that the new Mobile Community Trailer is ready to roll out across the region. Contributed
Pimp my trailer: CQ council's new hub for young people

Sean Fox
by
10th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has introduced a new mobile community trailer in order to enhance youth initiatives within the region.

The multi-purpose vehicle aimsto provide an improved engagement in the shire's remote areas, with a particular focus on youth-focussed initiatives.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the trailer was first considered by the council in 2015.

It is equipped with gaming consoles, a speaker system and a film screen.

"The mobile trailer will enable council to provide youth engagement services in partnership with other service providers outside of Yeppoon, as well as providing a platform for events and entertainment locally,” Cr Hutton said.

"We as a council believe that young people should have access to programmes, activities and supports that enable them to develop into the people they want to become, and this trailer is a great opportunity to harness that interaction with our local youth.

"The community will be invited to take a closer look at the trailer at an upcoming community meeting to be held on July 31, as well as a range of opportunities to enjoy its features at Council and community events throughout the year.”

Trailer features

  • Rear-facing projector (screen to show movies)
  • Sound equipment
  • X-boxes and controllers
  • DVD/Blu-Ray player and big screen TV inside
  • One wall drops down to become a stage
  • Wheelchair accessibility.

The new trailer features bright and bold signage.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said the artwork would prominently identify the trailer to be a Livingstone Shire asset, which reflected the diversity and attractiveness of the region.

"The catchphrase 'It's all happening!' is energetic and invites the audience to take a closer look and approach the trailer to find out about upcoming events and Council services,” Cr Eastwood said.

"This is a fantastic initiative to improve Council's engagement with our region's youth across locations within the shire, as well as the broader community.”

