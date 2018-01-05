Menu
Pinch yourself: Rocky had cheaper fuel prices than Brisbane

Rocky motorists' wallets were a little lighter last month.
Rocky motorists' wallets were a little lighter last month. FILE
Steph Allen
by

LAST month, Rockhampton motorists were paying less for fuel than their Brisbane counterparts.

For December, Rockhampton's unleaded prices were at 141.1 cents per litre (cpl), whereas Brisbane North's was at 143.7 and Brisbane South's was 141.2.

According to the RACQ, 28 out of the 33 regional centres monitored in the organisation's monthly fuel price report, were cheaper than Brisbane for unleaded petrol.

Two other centres were the same price, and only two centres, including Mount Isa were more expensive than Brisbane.

But despite our prices being cheaper than Brisbane, the RACQ says we were still paying too much.

Rockhampton's December's price increased from November's average by 1.8 cpl.

"In positive news, indicative retail margins were quite low in parts of regional Queensland and that's what led prices to dip below those in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

There should be no surprise that normality has returned with Rockhampton motorists today once again copping dearer fuel prices than Brisbane.

Rockhampton, Gracemere and Yeppoon's unleaded prices are at 137.5-142.4 cpl and Brisbane's prices are mostly 127.5-132.4 cpl, with some areas at a high today of 132.5-137.5 cpl.

With an increasing demand for oil and limited production, prices are expected to rise throughout 2018.

RACQ's monthly fuel price report for December states that there may be further local spikes in the oil price, however the trend is likely to be a slow and steady increase.

Topics:  fuel unleaded petrol

