Pineapple creates chaos ahead of scheduled council meeting

CHRIS 'Pineapple' Hooper has made a stand this morning at the front of the Rockhampton Regional Council chambers as pineapples adorn the front stairs with his Pineapple Express bike, decorated with his 'Pineapple for Mayor' sign.

Council will meet today for their ordinary meeting, held every second Tuesday.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher yesterday confirmed the mayoral vacancy was not on the council meeting agenda, as they are awaiting instructions from the State Government.

Mr Hooper has publicly argued this, accusing council of delaying his 'rightful' mayoral appointment.

Cr Fisher is absent from today's meeting and Councillor Cherie Rutherford was declared chair of the meeting.

It was noted Cr Fisher and Councillor Shane Latcham are both absent as they are on council business at a conference.

Councillor Tony Williams is also absent from the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned from 9am until 9.45am.