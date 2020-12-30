Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

Chris Hooper thinks something has to change in Rockhampton.

In the past few weeks, 'Pineapple' and his helpers have formulated several policies that they believe will, as Mr Hooper put it on Wednesday, "change the ball game".

The writing is on the East Street wall for what he termed "vested interests", namely, the domination of big business in the management of Rockhampton's public life and the 16 other mayoral candidates who rushed to the rescue of the status quo.

"Because the legislation changed, all these people thought, 'That's the end of democracy, what Annastacia [Palaszczuk]'s done,'" Mr Hooper said.

"It was their opportunity to get in. Democracy is challenged at the moment because it's not democracy when they do things like that.

"I think they were all pretty happy with the way Margaret [Strelow] ran the show. Now they're scared of me because I'm not going to pander to business.

"They think for all of us down the bottom, it's a trickle-down effect. It hasn't worked, it's never worked, but they believe in it.

"We've got to change the ball game."

A sign outside Chris Hooper's home on East Street.

The council must become more transparent, Mr Hooper said, claiming that "there's a lot of disgruntled workers there".

"There's a lot of good workers there," he said, "but they're under the pump.

"If you want to keep your job, you've got to do what they say."

He said councillors could have small teams of advisers to keep them grounded, and he wrote earlier online that he would like to "create some sort of forum so the council workers who actually do the work can put forward cost savings ideas on how to do the work".

"Listen to the community as to what they actually want," he wrote. "I prefer 'community driven projects' rather than 'government is telling you this is what you want projects'."

At the top of his priority list, however, is to keep council rates below the Consumer Price Index, which is a measurement of changes in the cost of basic goods and services; in other words, Mr Hooper would prefer that rates do not outpace the cost of living.

An advocate of waste reduction in homes and in the council, Mr Hooper said there was an opportunity to rebuild the Parkhurst plant damaged by fire in November to better benefit locals.

"Recycling's all a bit of a racket," he said. "It's really got to be local.

"You've really got to employ local people there and there should be a big green waste recycling facility too."

Other strategies on that front, according to Mr Hooper's social media posts, would be to introduce a "share economy, a rent-not-own mentality" and to divert waste from landfill.

Chris Hooper's Havachat home.

Beyond lobbying the State Government, Mr Hooper's ideas for improving public transport - which he would like to be free - include having minibuses drive regular routes about town.

"Really in Rocky you could run minibuses around all the sporting clubs around town and pick people up right from their doorstep," he said, concluding that such a scheme would reduce the number of cars on the road, thus lowering the cost of repairing bitumen and cutting carbon emissions.

Mr Hooper also believed hobbyists, such as the Mount Morgan four-wheel drivers lately barred from their "illegal" pursuits, should have areas on which to exercise their pastimes.

"How to keep every group happy and safe in one area would seem impossible," he wrote.

"Personally, I think it should be left largely to the Mount Morgan locals as to how this area is managed.

"I personally think that Mount Morgan should have a dedicated 4x4 area and a dedicated dirt bike area, managed by some local enthusiasts not RRC."

Lastly, Mr Hooper touched on the coal industry, which he said was "finished'.

"They've got to give up on it, but they can't, because it's a fossil fuel industry" he said. "They're the ones with all the power."

The Rockhampton Regional Council by-election will be held on January 23, 2021.

Early voting will begin on January 11.