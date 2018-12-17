Menu
The Pineapple Rail Trail has take a step forward.
Pineapple Rail Trail gets slice of $14m State Gov grants

Michelle Gately
17th Dec 2018 10:39 AM
THE Pineapple Rail Trail has received a funding boost from the Queensland Government's new push to revive disused rail corridors.

The Capricorn Coast project already includes 4.5km of sealed track and 1.5km for mountain bikes.

But it's hoped the trail can be extended along the decommissioned rail corridor through to Mount Chalmers over 21.3km.

The $225,354 in funding was awarded to Livingstone Shire Council as part of the State Government's $14 million rail trail grants.

Proposed rail trail
Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig explained the funding would allow a full feasibility study to be conducted which would finalise the expected cost of the Yeppoon to Rockhampton trail.

He said the final cost depended on what kind of surface would be used (concrete, bitumen, or decomposed granite)

"We've done a lot of work and explored a number of options,” Cr Ludwig said.

Rich history of the Pineapple Rail Trail revealed

Part of the planning delivered as part of the grant will explore how the rail trail can link with other fire trails to take people to other attractions like Cawarral or Vietnam Veterans Village at Coxcomb.

"You don't just have to follow the rail trail, you can get off the trail and go and look at other things,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We believe there's incredible interest from regional, state, national and overseas people to come and have those experiences,”

Cr Ludwig expects the feasibility study to be completed during the first half of 2019.

CAPRICORN COAST PINEAPPLE RAIL TRAIL

  • Proposed 53km rail trail between Rockhampton and Yeppoon
  • The trail passes through urban and picturesque bushland settings, and is a valuable recreational and commuting link
  • Access points at: Braithwaite St, Yeppoon (with parking), Barmaryee Rd, Yeppoon, and Putt St, Barmaryee (parking available)
  • The 39km from Yeppoon Golf Course to Nerimbera passes through flat bushland to Cawarral, then becomes more hilly as it passes through Mount Chalmers and Mount Nicholson towards Rockhampton
  • 9.5km from Nerimbera to Rockhampton is still an active railway, but an on road path or side trail beside the railway could be constructed
