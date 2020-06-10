Pineapple rail trail to recovery

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga on the rail trail

THE ICONIC Yeppoon Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail will finally be realised with an extension linking this popular pedestrian and cyclist path with the revitalised Yeppoon foreshore.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said construction of the extension was a small, but important, part of Yeppoon’s path to recovery.

“I am inviting local companies to tender to build and landscape a key section of the trail, providing seamless access to the city centre precinct,” Ms Lauga said.

“Completing the link will support local businesses and provide one additional reason for visitors to come to Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

“The new path will fill a 4.5 kilometre section of the trail providing a valuable recreation and commuting link to the foreshore precinct.

“The contract will involve the construction and landscaping of an approximately 400m shared path linking the rail trail at the corner of Braithwaite and James streets past Station Quarter.

“Linking the heritage Station Quarter precinct to the foreshore with bring together Yeppoon’s past and present and have ongoing positive impacts for the community.

“Preserving and enhancing the recreational path will play an integral role in attracting tourism opportunities and encouraging further private sector investment in Yeppoon.

“I encourage all qualified and experienced local landscapers to get involved in a project that will benefit the community and the region.”

The tender closes 2pm, June 11, 2020, and it is anticipated the contract will be awarded by mid-June.

Funding has been delivered through the Growth Area and Regional Infrastructure Investment Fund.

You can tender at https://qtenders.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/