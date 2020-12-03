Pineapple Republican Army: The team behind Chris Hooper

Chris Hooper riding one of his bicycle contraptions he has made.

OVER THE past month, Chris Hooper has been thrust into the spotlight after former Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow tendered her resignation and previous legislation meant Mr Hooper, as the runner-up of the March election, was next in line.

He has featured in Australia’s top newspapers such as The Australian, had appearances on Sunrise and The Project and much more.

It’s ironic for a man who doesn’t even own a computer or television; a stance based on his own morals.

Mr Hooper has run for state and local government elections and for comment in The Morning Bulletin’s previous reporting, he could be contacted by mobile.

But you were more likely to catch him by going to visit him at his Havachat Cafe shopfront on East St.

In the past few weeks, an administration team has assembled to help Mr Hooper spread the word that he is the “rightful mayor”.

Statements have been circulated via email to media and a Facebook page has been created in his honour.

The Facebook page has around five admininistrators behind the scenes, who all work with Mr Hooper on his public statements.

Anthony White at Chris Hooper's Havachat shop.

One of the main helpers is Anthony White, who assures all of the words in the statements and on the Facebook page are Mr Hooper’s own.

Their process is that Mr Hooper tells them an idea, they write it down and put it together, read it back to him and Mr Hooper will make some amendments.

The helpers don’t just end there; with at least another dozen working on his campaign directly and hundreds all around indirectly.

Those on Mr Hooper’s “side” call themselves the “Pineapple Republican Army”.

Spending most of his days with Mr Hooper at his eclectic CBD shop and home, Mr White said there was always someone popping by to quite literally, have a chat.

Mr White rattled off a series of well known Rockhampton identities who had dropped by, including Senator Matt Canavan who regularly stops by to check Mr Hooper is doing okay and to have a laugh.

“In his shop you are meeting such a variety of people,” Mr White said.

Not all of Mr Hooper’s supporters are locals; there are people all over who are “on his side”.

There is even a group that was in talks about protesting at Brisbane’s Parliament House.

“Messages come in from One Nation, the Greens, the LNP, supporters of the Labor Party who aren’t happy,” Mr White said.

“People from all over the place coming out of the woodwork, they don’t like the way he is being treated.

“There are people writing to local politicians complaining about the way he is being treated.

“Help is coming in all over the place.

“It’s just a big support network for Chris Hooper.”

Mr White has dubbed himself Mr Hooper’s legal and media adviser.

Hooper's Funny Farm on Emu Park Rd was well known to locals.

Mr White first met Mr Hooper around 15 years ago, back when Mr Hooper had the “Funny Farm” on Emu Park Rd.

“I loved the artwork; thought it was fabulous,” he said.

Since then the pair has crossed paths at anti-war and peace rallies and environmental events over the years.

“He’s someone I enjoy talking to about art, town planning, contemporary economics, anti-war,” Mr White said.

Mr White was camping on Strabroke Island when he heard the news former Mayor Strelow had resigned and Mr Hooper was in the limelight.

He cut his holiday short and headed back to Rockhampton, stopping in to check Mr Hooper was okay before he even arrived home.

From there, Mr White immersed himself in helping Mr Hooper.

He studied the Local Government Act and other relevant laws, researched why he wasn’t mayor and questioned Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon about why Mr Hooper was not elected mayor at the last council meeting.

“I don’t have any qualms about helping him become mayor because I think he has a lot to offer the city,” Mr White said.

When asked how he has enjoyed the past few weeks helping Mr Hooper, Mr White had only good things to say.

“It is fantastic, it makes me happy that I am helping someone that has goals, wants to make Rockhampton a better place, wants to make the world a better place,” he said.

“I think Chris is a decent person, I think he has a lot to offer Rockhampton, the art, his economic policies, his anti-war policies, I think he would be good for Rockhampton.”