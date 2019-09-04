Pinefest Ambassador entrant holds auction to save the reef

BID EARLY: Pinefest Ambassador entrant Camille Gallais is throwing herself into fundraising for her community.

BID EARLY: Pinefest Ambassador entrant Camille Gallais is throwing herself into fundraising for her community.

PINEFEST Ambassador Quest entrant Camille Gallais is running an online auction until September 22 with plenty of auction items to be had for everyone in a bid to raise funds for her chosen charity, The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, and Yeppoon Lions Charities.

Camille said there are nine great auction prices are available, worth a combined market value well over $2000.

"Bids currently start as little as $50, so bid early and pick a bargain,” Camille suggests.

"The auction items include: a professional chef coming to your house to prepare a meal for up to six people, adventure cruises to GKI, a boat license, French lessons, lawn mowing, tour of Parliament House, teeth whitening, a Blokart experience and a lot of 50 crepes.”

Camille said she is proud to call Yeppoon home since moving here in 2014.

She is in Grade 11 at St Ursula's College, has been sailing at her Pinefest Sponsor, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, for the last four years and is an active member of several other community groups in Yeppoon, including the local Air Force Cadets and Girl Guides, where she volunteers as a Junior Leader.

"I became a Pinefest Ambassador entrant because I aspire to protect our beautiful ocean and want to ensure it flourishes,” she said. "This is something I am passionate about along with striving to help other people in our community by raising awareness of the need to protect our oceans which I believe are our biggest asset.”

All funds raised by Camille through this auction will entirely benefit the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, protecting the reef, and Yeppoon Lions, supporting their essential work for our community.

Camille aims to raise at least $10,000 as Pinefest Ambassador, to be split equally between these two great causes.

September is National Biodiversity Month, so place your bid at www.CamillePinefest.com before September 22 and do your bit to protect the Reef and support our community.