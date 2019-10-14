Pinefest Ambassador’s passion for the ocean

THIS year’s winner of the Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador Quest, and Charity Ambassador, Camille Gallais chose to raise funds for the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and while the quest is now over, Camille plans to continue on the journey of protecting the reef and oceans that she holds close to her heart.

Her love affair with the water began as a small child when she learned to swim, four years ago when she followed in her parents footsteps and learned to sail, her love of the ocean became a passion.

“I am happiest on the ocean, I just love it and I want to see it protected,” Camille said.

“We can all make a difference if we look at our behaviour and modify it to leave less of a footprint, every little thing you do is a help.

“I am really happy with the funds I raised for the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, it is just one small step in making a huge difference.

“With help from family, friends and Keppel Bay Sailing Club we held 27 events including sausage sizzles where we used 1500 sausages. It was a very busy few months and worth every moment.

“It’s been an enjoyable journey and I am so happy to have been involved with the quest.”

At just 16 years old and studying in Year 11 at high school, Camille is one very busy young lady and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

While her life is already full with activities including sailing, Girl Guides, Airforce Cadets and karate, Camille said she has begun a walk down a path towards protecting our oceans, reef and sea life that she will continue throughout her life.

“We need to continue to focus on what we can do as individuals to save our reef for the future. Every single one of us can make a difference simply by thinking about reducing our waste, using environmentally friendly products and being mindful of our actions.”

Managing Director of Great Barrier Reef Foundation Anna Marsden met with Camille to congratulate her for all her hard work congratulating her on her efforts.

“I was absolutely thrilled to meet Camille and thank her for her tremendous efforts in her quest as Pinefest Ambassador,” Ms Marsden said.

“The Foundation is incredibly grateful to Camille for working tirelessly to raise funds to help save the Great Barrier Reef, and we are honoured to be selected as Camille’s charity.

“And it’s not just Camille, every individual and business across Yeppoon who has supported Camille in her fundraising efforts is playing their part in helping to save the Great Barrier Reef, and we’re thankful to each and every one of you.

“We know Camille will be an ambassador for the Reef for life, and we are determined not to let her down.”

What you can do to help protect the Reef:

1. Be clever about your energy use: Reduce use where you can by turning off power at the wall, choose energy-efficient appliances and reduce your heating/cooling — even just by one degree. If you can, choose renewable energy from your power company or install your own solar panels.

2. See the Reef and spread the word: Not only is it one of the seven natural wonders of the world, Reef tourism contributes an environment levy that helps to manage the marine park. On your return, don’t forget to spread the word about the challenges the Reef faces to your friends and let them know how they can help.

3. Reduce, reuse, recycle: Reduce your plastic use — choose reusable lunch containers, shopping bags and water bottles; buy bulk foods; use microbead free products. Choose reusable products rather than single use — bring your own reusable coffee cups and say no to single-use straws. Recycle where discarding items is unavoidable.

4. Leave your car at home: Ride, walk, carpool or use public transport, and consider a more fuel efficient or environmentally friendly car such as electric. If you fly, offset your carbon emissions for the trip.

5. Reduce your carbon footprint through your food choices: Try to purchase locally sourced food to reduce food transportation and the emissions associated with this, buy only what you need to reduce food wastage and compost what you can instead of sending food to landfill.