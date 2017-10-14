Pinefest fun hits the Capricorn Coast this weekend

RIGHT: Pinefest princess Alana Murray with her little brother Thomas in the 2014 Pinefest Ray White Yeppoon Grand Street Parade.

THOUSANDS are expected to flock to Yeppoon this weekend to celebrate one of the biggest events on the Capricorn Coast social calendar.

Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest committee are in full swing to bring a smorgasbord of exiting events today and tomorrow.

Being the 50th anniversary of the Lions Pinefest, it will be a celebration of the Golden Moments and Yeppoon Lions are bringing their best and brightest to liven up the Capricorn Coast.

Pinefest chairperson Lou Shipway said this year's line-up has had a bit of a shake up all in the name of bringing the most entertainment value to the popular Capricorn Coast Festival.

Lastnight the Pinefest Ball was held under the stars at Tropical Pines in Yeppoon where the Pinefest Ambassador and Charity Ambassador were crowned.

Today, Triple M's B team will broadcast live on the foreshore from 8am to 10am.

There will be a Pinefest High Tea event held at Keppel Bay Sailing Club from 2pm, a family movie night in Yeppoon and KBSC Discover Sailing from 8am to 10am.

Sunday will see thousands of people line the streets for the Coal Train Grand Street Parade from 10.30am.

The parade will be proceeded by a foot race and the Running of the Bulls which will provide families with a whole new level of entertainment.

At 11.15am, the JRT stage show on the foreshore will kick off for a great line-up of family entertainment culminating with everyone's favourite, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Monster Fireworks at 7.30pm.

Pinefest 2017 program

TODAY:

8am - 10am:

Triple M's B team will broadcast live on the foreshore

2pm:

High Tea event held at Keppel Bay Sailing Club

6pm:

Family Movie Night on the Yeppoon Foreshore. Free Admission

TOMORROW:

10.30am:

Coal Train Grand Street Parade

11.15am:

JRT stage show on the foreshore will kick off for a great line-up of family entertainment

7.30pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Monster Fireworks