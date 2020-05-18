Pinefest ‘Ready to Roar’

CHANGING FEST: Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest will go ahead in a different format with more interaction from the community and plenty of fun to be had. Nathan and his son, Don and Charlotte are 'Ready to Roar'.

YEPPOON Lions Tropical Pinefest is ‘Ready to Roar’ with a different look for different times and the good news is, it will be more interactive for local talent than ever before.

If you have a talent of any description, whether that be musical, acting, parody, poetry, magical, gymnastic, dance or the ability to be funny, the Yeppoon Lions Pinefest committee are keen to hear from you.

Pinefest stage and program co-ordinator Cath Stubenrauch said the committee was asking the community to dig deep and find their inner performer to do a virtual audition for this Pinefest year’s stage show.

“Anyone can be involved, and we have put no restrictions on the type of talent we are seeking other than it must be family friendly.

“We are asking individuals, families, friends and groups to put together a three-minute video and upload it to Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Facebook page and don’t forget to like and share the page with all your friends.

“We will ask the community to vote by liking their favourites and the acts with the most likes will appear in this year’s stage program.”

Cath said, with COVID-19 restrictions changing weekly, at this point the committee was unsure whether the stage program would be performed live on Yeppoon foreshore stage or be presented as a virtual show online.

“What we do know for certain is Pinefest 2020 will go ahead, one way or the other, and the stage line-up is one element we would love to have more local input with,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to get creative and entertain a larger scope of people at a time when we could all do with more lighthearted entertainment to reduce the stresses of life.

“The original jungle theme was changed to ‘Ready to Roar’ as we wanted more of a community empowerment message and to bring home the lions club message.

“Overcoming adversity and helping the local community by being ‘Ready to Roar’ is more indicative of our community, we as a community have always come together, after cyclone Marcia, during the November bushfires and now during COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to see what people come up with, who knows, we may unearth a global talent hiding in our midst.”

Pinefest chairman Don Knowles said, with restrictions on crowd gatherings likely to still be in place in October, Pinefest was recreating a program of events for the family favourite weekend of celebration on October 9-10.

“We are getting very creative in our planning to ensure we keep within Government requirements to keep our community safe,” Mr Knowles said.

“We will not be running the Ambassador Quest this year as we feel it would be unfair to our long serving business sponsors and community who have all been affected with difficult economic times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instead, Yeppoon Lions will present a slightly different weekend of events with online activities such as the interactive auditions and stage show as well as other activities that are still in the planning stage.

“We are currently planning alternate activities that will give everyone the chance to play a part in this annual celebration.

“We will still be encouraging businesses to dress up their shop fronts, we are hoping to be permitted to still host the fireworks display and will be offering some new activities for everyone to enjoy.”

Check Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest website for audition details.