Yeppoon State School won the champion colourful entry in the 2018 parade.
Pinefest street parade to be a kaleidoscope of colours

Contributed
24th Sep 2019 8:00 PM
THE 2019 Yeppoon Lions’ Tropical Pinefest will promote a spectacle of illuminations for the first twilight Grand Pinefest Street Parade in the history of the event.

Kicking off at 6.30pm Saturday, October 12, the street parade will run along the Yeppoon beachfront.

With this year’s theme being “under the Capricorn stars”, it was thought appropriate to hold the parade at twilight.

Cut out Pineapple Petes promoted the local industry in last year's parade.
Parade entries will be judged in 14 categories, including two new champion entries for a group on bicycles and a group on scooters. Winners will be awarded $1800 in cash prizes.

Pinefest street parade co-ordinator Brian Dorey said it was exciting to turn the parade into a night time event, “as it offers so much potential for creative lighting and design and a dramatic inspiration for the traditional procession”.

“It would be great if the community embraces this opportunity to lift the spectacle of the parade into a new dimension to boost its established popularity,” he said.

The revamped program by the new Pinefest committee under chairman and councillor, Nigel Hutton, created a new route for the street parade.

Mr Dorey said the new parade route would assemble at 5pm on a road closure on Normanby St, Yeppoon, between the intersections of Hill St and Mary St. Judging will commence at 5.30pm, with the parade kicking off at 6.30pm and finishing at 7.30pm.

He said the new route will run along Normanby St, into the roundabout opposite The Strand Hotel, along Anzac Pde, then into Appleton Dr to disperse into Barry St.

“The new route is very well lit and provides plenty of off street viewing for spectators,” he said.

A pirates theme passes by in the 2018 Pinefest Street Parade.
The parade would be supervised under a strict code of conduct, by Yeppoon police, Yeppoon SES personnel and members of Yeppoon Lions Club, to prevent spectators and their families from moving into the path of the parade, which was required to keep a minimum pace of 5kmph.

Parade entrants are prohibited from throwing or passing anything to spectators. All handouts must be distributed by individuals on foot away from the pathway of the parade.

Those on motorbikes and bicycles must wear helmets.

All vehicles must be insured, licensed or possess a police permit to be in the parade.

For the convenience of parade entries, Yeppoon Lions have made this year’s champion categories to be judged as generic as possible.

They are: grand champion, champion Pinefest theme, Under the Capricorn Stars theme, business, colourful, comical, group on bicycles, group on foot, school entry, student group entry, tourism, most unusual, group on scooters and sole entry.

