PINEFEST: Twilight parade and shop window comp

Community members in previous Pinefest parades. This year will be the first twilight parade.

THIS year’s Pinefest parade will be a little bit different - it’s going to be held at night.

The Yeppoon Lions Club is encouraging everyone to get their creative juices flowing and come together to design and build new and amazing floats for the twilight parade.

“Our first ever twilight parade gives every community group and business the chance to shine a light on their amazing work.

“Making our community awash with lights, colour and music throughout the Yeppoon Foreshore,” Pinefest Chairman Lion Nigel Hutton said..

“This year’s theme ‘under the Capricorn stars’ provides opportunities to share our community through fresh eyes, and with so many lighting solutions including the very popular solar lights, we’re encouraging everyone to bring out the Christmas decorations a little earlier than usual and to brighten their Pinefest floats.”

The Real Group Grand Pinefest twilight parade will precede the Keppel Bay Fireworks Spectacular at 7.30pm, celebrating the 52nd Pinefest.

There is no entry fee and all entries are eligible to win great prizes, with judges taking special interest in this year’s theme “Under the Capricorn Stars”.’

See the safety guidelines at www.yeppoonlions.com.au.

The Real Group Grand Pinefest Twilight Street Parade

Assembly in Normanby St (between Mary & Hill St) with judging at 5.15pm, 6.30pm start

Free entry with conditions (see the Yeppoon Lions website).

14 awards - $1800 in cash prizes

Parade will run from town hall, along the first block of Normanby St and proceed down Anzac Parade. Dispersal will occur from Appleton Park playground (with the opportunity for families to collect children before the finale)

Categories include Grand Champion, Champion Pinefest, Champion ‘Beneath the Capricorn Stars’, Champion Business, Champion Most Colourful, Champion Comical , Champion Club or Community Group, Champion Group on Foot, Champion School, Champion Student, Champion Sole, Champion Most Unusual

WITH Pinefest just around the corner, Yeppoon Lions wants the community to think about how they can join in the spirit of Pinefest for October.

Pinefest chairman Nigel Hutton said the call was now out for all community groups, sporting clubs and businesses to join in the spirit of Pinefest by entering the Ray White Yeppoon Window Dressing competition.

“This competition has proven very popular and provides yet another reason for locals to venture through the CBD as they delight in the window displays of businesses,” he said.

“The theme for 2019’s Pinefest has been announced as ‘Under the Capricorn Stars and the club eagerly awaits the amazing shop fronts and displays which every year never disappoint.

“Pinefest coincides perfectly with spring, so the season provides plenty inspiration for creative thinking and I’d urge everyone to become involved.”

Ray White Yeppoon has eagerly come on board as our one of our creative partners for 2019.

They have been championing the competition, encouraging foot traffic throughout our CBD.