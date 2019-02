CRICKET FRIENDS: Flynn Antcliff, Rochelle Boulder, James Lill, Annaliese Griffin, Marlow from Good Life, Peyton Harding, Shelly James and Hunter Payne at Little Zebras' McGrath Foundation charity event

Little Zebras Childcare in Frenchville held a pink-themed cricket match to raise money for the McGrath foundation.

The foundation, named after cricket player Glenn McGrath's late wife Jane, provides breast cancer patients with specialist nurses for free.

The children made invitations for neighbours and friends, including a representative from Rockhampton police, to join them for a game of cricket and other festivities.

Zara Jensen, Snr Sgt Mick Muir of Rockhampton police, Brielle Capps and Archer Beasley at Little Zebras' fundraiser Jann Houley

"This is the first time the children invited a police officer to join us and it was invaluable in building a trusting relationship,” director Heidi Shuker said.

"We're really grateful to Snr Sgt Muir for staying longer than we expected and interacting with the kids.”

They were joined by Marlow from the adjoining Good Life health centre who trains the children in physical education every Wednesday.

Paisley Bosel, Christine Harvey, Heidi Shuker, Sarna Hussan, Tiana Luckman and Matilda Lumme Jann Houley

The 80-place centre opened 15 years ago and was extensively renovated last year.

It hosts some sort of community engagement event every month; March will be see the children decked out in purple for Epilepsy Awareness month.

Little Zebras raised more than $100 for the McGrath Foundation.