Yeppoon's Braeden Krebs will spend five weeks training with his coach in Victoria before heading to the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in South Australia.
‘Pinnacle event of junior motocross’ planning begins

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A MAJOR sporting event set to attract up to 1500 visitors to the region over a week, pumping up to $1.5 million into the economy, has received some support in the form of sponsorship.

Rockhampton and District Motocross Club Inc, organisers of the 2020 KTM Australia Junior Motocross Championships, applied to Rockhampton Regional Council for $25,000 for the July event.

However, according to a council report, an assessment by council officers of the information against the rating tool found $15,000 was more appropriate.

The report notes the event has been estimated to cost $115,720 including officials, marketing and promotion, permits and approvals, equipment hire, trophies, paramedics medical expenses, presentation venue and decorations, event programs and winners podium.

The annual AJMX Championships is the “pinnacle event of junior motocross”.

The championships are held in a different state each year with the Rockhampton Club securing this year’s event.

The event will consist of 13 classes, held over six days with an awards presentation night held on the final day.

More than 500 riders from across Australia are expected to compete.

Between 1200 and 1500 people are expected to participate or attend.

Most will be from outside the region and will need accommodation for up to seven nights.

The club calculates an estimated economic benefit of between $1.2 to $1.5 million for the region.

