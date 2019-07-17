Pint-sized rider takes home two golds

POCKET ROCKET: Brooke Ball, 8, competes in two classes at the Queensland Women's and Veterans' Championship.

POCKET ROCKET: Brooke Ball, 8, competes in two classes at the Queensland Women's and Veterans' Championship. Ellen Ransley

AT EIGHT years of age, Brooke Ball has been racing motocross for most of her life.

"My dad used to do speed racing and when he got into motocross he got me and my sisters riding as well,” she said.

"Dad doesn't ride any more but he trains me and my sisters.”

One of the pint-sized riders who took to Roma Motorcycle Club on the weekend for the Queensland Women's and Veterans' Championships. Brooke competed in two classes, taking out the gold in both.

"I'm feeling pretty happy with how I've gone in 65cc and 50cc, it's always nice to win,” she said.

"It's also the first time I've been away from Mum and Dad.

"They had to stay home, so I'm here with friends.”

By the end of Sunday, Brooke had taken out first in all three of her 50cc 7-8 age group, and in 65cc for the 7-10 age group.