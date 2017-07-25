26°
RIP BRAY: Pioneering Rocky woman and long-term councillor dies

25th Jul 2017 2:22 PM Updated: 3:56 PM
Former Rockhampton Alderman Bray Gray in 2011.
Former Rockhampton Alderman Bray Gray in 2011. Chris Ison ROK011211cgray1

FORMER Rockhampton politician Bray Gray OAM died peacefully at the Mater Hospital on Sunday.

Bray, 92, was remembered earlier today at the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting, where Mayor Margaret Strelow oversaw a minute's silence in her honour.

"Bray was hugely influential in my early political career, someone who I admired immensely and I think all of us held her in high regard,” Cr Strelow said.

"She was many years a councillor... a long-term councillor and very well respected in her community."

Bray Gray in action during her days serving on the Rockhampton City Council.
Bray Gray in action during her days serving on the Rockhampton City Council.

Bray served 18 consecutive years on Rockhampton City Council from 1972.

In her heyday she was a pioneering woman.

Her husband, George, was was the Federal Member for Capricornia for six years, died within a year of the birth of her youngest child.

Standing L-R, Barry Williams, Jim McRae, Jime Rundle, John Broad, Merv Kidd (Town Clerk) and Bruce Simpson. Sitting L-R, Steven Schwarten, Bray Gray, Mayor Jim Webber, Col Brown and Terry Moore.
Standing L-R, Barry Williams, Jim McRae, Jime Rundle, John Broad, Merv Kidd (Town Clerk) and Bruce Simpson. Sitting L-R, Steven Schwarten, Bray Gray, Mayor Jim Webber, Col Brown and Terry Moore.

Bray juggled being a housewife, public servant, chairman of the health committee and parent.

A life-long member of the ALP, Bray spoke about her time in Rockhampton in an interview with The Morning Bulletin in 2011.

Born in Sydney, she came to Rockhampton more than 50 years ago.

Bray Gray with her dog Suzi on 30/7/87.
Bray Gray with her dog Suzi on 30/7/87.

"I thought I would only stay a year because I didn't think much of the place, but I got involved in organisations and then into politics and I came to like it,” she said.

"As an alderman you work to change things and we tried to modernise the city.”

Maisie Hammond and Bray Gray cut the Bauhinia House 30th Birthday cake at a North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Christmas function. Also picture is Annette Maclean, Councillors Graeme Brady, Stephen Schwarten, Tony Williams and Rose Swadling.
Maisie Hammond and Bray Gray cut the Bauhinia House 30th Birthday cake at a North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Christmas function. Also picture is Annette Maclean, Councillors Graeme Brady, Stephen Schwarten, Tony Williams and Rose Swadling. Cherith Weis

Bray's funeral will be held on Friday at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church.

