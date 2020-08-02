Menu
RUGBY UNION: Frenchville Pioneers versus Brothers 2.
Pioneers defeat Brothers in ‘scrappy’ game

Timothy Cox
2nd Aug 2020 3:30 PM
RUGBY UNION: Frenchville Pioneers defeated Brothers 2s 44-10 yesterday afternoon.

The A-grade game at Frenchville leaned in Pioneers' favour for much of the match with Brothers losing several men from the field as it progressed.

Frenchville coach Steven Anderson said his side was dominant for the first 30 minutes of the game.

"We had a lot more of the ball and scored a few points in the first half," he said.

"That was reflective of the amount of ball we had.

"Across the park everyone put in and bounced back from the week before."

It was 32-0 at half time, at which point the play became "a little bit scrappy", according to Anderson.

"I thought our front row went really well," he said, mentioning captain Grant Burchman.

"Our 9 [Cooper Jones] and 10 [Blake Moore] played well, and our full back, he had an exceptional game."

Anderson thanked his opposition for their determination.

"Brothers didn't give in, they kept coming at us," he said.

"The last 30 minutes or so they played with 10 men and they dug in and had a real go."

