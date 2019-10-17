Pioneers’ sliding door moments

IN 1898 the Fitzroy River bustled with boats carrying goods and passengers between Rockhampton’s growing com­mercial centre and Port Alma.

As dawn broke one June morning, 25-year-old Alfred D’Arcy Holmes was working in the engine room of the Visingen when his world turned upside down. The Visingen collided with the Leichhardt near Archer’s Crossing. The collision jammed the only exit from the engine room and Alfred was trapped in the rapidly sinking boat. With water rushing in, one of the ship’s officers on deck managed to break open a grate and Alfred squeezed out. Alfred resumed working on the river and the next year he married. He went on to have four children, who provided 15 grandchildren and more than 100 direct descendants.

On Saturday [28 September] over 60 of Alfred’s descendants from around Australia gathered in Rockhampton to celebrate the launch of Accidental Pioneers, a family history written by two of Alfred’s granddaughters, Irene Smith and Cathy Beatty.

“There are so many ‘sliding doors’ moments in a family’s history,” said Irene. “The story of our branch of the Holmes family could have ended under the Fitzroy River in 1898 but thankfully it went on, and we found more amazing stories.” The book centres on Alfred’s eldest son, Alfred James Holmes, bringing together stories of his ancestors, contemporaries and descendants.

Attendees took part in a quiz which focused on all things 'accidental pioneers'.

“Alf was a survivor,” said Cathy. “He was what they called a ‘swampy’ because he lived in Depot Hill near the river. “He started out as an apprentice pastry chef at a Rockhampton hotel and then moved west, working as a cook, station hand and station manager at properties in western Queensland.”

Alf worked and lived for many years at Tara Station, near Barcaldine. His duties were varied — on one memorable occasion he spent several evenings picking shotgun pellets out of the buttocks of a station hand, after the young man had got into a disagreement at a Barcaldine pub.

According to Cathy, the title Accidental Pioneers was the creation of her co-author Irene. “These people didn’t see themselves as pioneers,” Cathy said. “They weren’t like Leichhardt or Burke and Wills. But they went to areas like Mackay, Rocky and Mount Morgan during the gold rush in the 1860s and 1870s. Often they were early settlers of these areas, and settlers brought the need for schools and houses.

According to Cathy, the title Accidental Pioneers was the creation of her co-author Irene.

“They were builders, deckhands, gamblers, farmers, stations hands and railway construction workers. Without really meaning to, these people helped pioneer the area.”

Irene has also written a history of the Spanner- Brooks family (her mother’s side), and she and Cathy previously collaborated on a book of stories about the Holmes family. From all this research, and the connections they made with distant relatives, the sisters compiled an enormous amount of information about the Holmes history. To Irene, it seemed a waste to have that knowledge and not share it. “We wanted our families to have the knowledge,” said Irene. “It’s so important to document these things because a lot of the information remains as memories in people’s heads.”