Pirates of Penzance set to take over Cap Coast

STAGE TREAT: The Major General (Matthew Ferguson) with his daughters, from The Pirates of Penzance .

YEPPOON Choral Society has been in rehearsals for three long months in preparation for its performance of The Pirates of Penzance, set to hit the stage soon at Yeppoon Town Hall.

With a cast of 25 performers, a 12-piece band, three co-directors and eight members working on sets and backstage as well as assistance from Yeppoon Men's Shed, the performance is set to dazzle with a new version of the Gilbert and Sullivan favourite production.

Yeppoon Choral Society president Judy-Ann Smith said Pirates of Penzance marked the major performance for the year.

"We have been quite active this year with performances including a charity concert in November with proceeds donated to a not for profit in our region, the Anzac Day service with State and A Cuppa for Cancer for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea,” Ms Smith said.

"We put a lot of heart and soul into our major performance each year and are looking forward to offering some great shows for everyone to come along and enjoy.

"I would like to encourage everyone to come along to one of our four performances and see Don Knowles as the Pirate King, Matt Ferguson as the Major General, John Christensen, as the Sergeant of Police, as well as the handsome Wilson Boyd as the hero Frederick, Bridget Campbell as beautiful Mabel, Julie Price as Ruth (the cause of all the confusion), and a bevy of beautiful daughters, rollicking pirates and incompetent police.”

For more go to yeppoon choral.org.

Pirates of Penzance Performance

Where - Yeppoon Town Hall

When - Evenings Saturday, July 20, and Friday, July 26, from 7.30pm and matinees Sunday, July 21, and Saturday, July 27, from 2pm.

Tickets can be bought online yeppoonchoral.org, Emu Park Post Office and, from the girls outside the Day and Night Pharmacy in James St, Wednesday to Saturday mornings from 10-noon from July 10.

Cost - Adults $25, pensioners $20 and school students $20