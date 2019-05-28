Pirates wage war on plastic waste in our rivers

BIN A BIG HELP: Cr Tony Williams, Stephanie Foote and Neil Xavier of JRFC with Cr Neil Fisher

A group of boat-borne pirates on Rockhampton's waterways has prevented three tonnes of plastic waste reaching the ocean so far this year.

Chair of Council's Waste and Recycling Committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said the Jolly Rogers Fishing Club was making an outstanding contribution to the community.

"Every week the JRFC conduct a river clean, and so far this year they have removed over three tonnes of plastics from the Fitzroy River.

"When they got in touch to see if Council could help with some bins for their storage and recycling, we were delighted to be able to help.

"We have donated 20 240L wheelie bins that are no longer in use, making the work of the JRFC a little bit easier.”

Stephanie Foote, CEO of JRFC, said the group was delighted with the donation.

"The bins are going to be a phenomenal help.

"They will make our clean ups easier and safer, and we will also be able to use them to collect 10c recyclables to help with our fundraising efforts.

"We are passionate about the environment and our community. As well as our Wednesday clean ups we work with those who are homeless and hard on their luck to clean up sections of the riverbank and provide meals.

"We are always looking for more volunteers so if you'd like to find out more, please get in touch!”

Contact the Jolly Rogers Fishing Club via facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Jolly-Rogers-Fishing-Club-156043425061795/), email (jollyrogersfishingclub@gmail.com), or their website (www.jrfc.com.au).