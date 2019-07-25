Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Pisasale arrives outside Brisbane District Court. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Paul Pisasale arrives outside Brisbane District Court. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Council News

Pisasale jailed for extortion

by Kelmeny Fraser
25th Jul 2019 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Pisasale will spend 12 months in jail for extorting the Sydney taxi driver ex-boyfriend of a Chinese escort he was seeing.

The former Ipswich mayor was given a two-year prison sentence this afternoon, to be suspended after 12 months.

It follows his conviction yesterday on two counts of extortion.

"Your fall from grace has been from a great height and very public," Judge Brad Farr said in his sentencing remarks.

China-born escort Yutian Li, 39, was sentenced to 18 months' prison, suspended after seven months.

A third man, Ipswich lawyer Cameron McKenzie, 37, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended after nine months.

More Stories

court crime editors picks extortion jail pisasale

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    Breaking Early reports suggest the crash happened south west of Rocky.

    • 25th Jul 2019 2:42 PM
    Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    premium_icon Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    Travel Keppel Bay visitors have a story to remember for a very long time

    Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    premium_icon Rocky's million dollar package for new home builders

    Property Who is eligible? Mayor pulls the cover off 'mystery incentives'