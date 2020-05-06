’PISSED OFF’: Anger as car thieves waste police time

A car stolen Monday night from South Grafton ended up burned out hours later in the cemetary.

TRINETTE Reimer had heard of some break-ins happening to other family members, but didn't for a second think she'd lose her car by the end of the night.

"There's been a few break-ins, and one of them happened at a relative's house," she said.

"They've stolen stuff out of a few sheds, and they must've been spooked because they left some things they'd stolen from other places behind."

Ms Reimer woke up just before midnight to turn the house lights off, and found her car had disappeared from her driveway.

"It was just gone," she said. "We've got a few cameras here so I went and looked at the footage straight away."

"You can see them stake it out, the guy comes past … and about 15 minutes later he comes back and out of nowhere he's beside my car, gets in and drives away."

Ms Reimer put a call-out on Facebook, and instantly social media went into overdrive with people on the lookout, and reports from around town.

"My ex-partner went driving round looking for it, and he said the only place he hadn't looked was the cemetery," she said.

"When he got there around 3am, it was already alight and all he could do was watch it burn."

Ms Reimer waited through a sleepless night before going to see her now unrecognisable car on Tuesday morning.

"I'm just gutted," she said. "It's not an expensive car, but it's the first decent car I've had.

"Now I've got to change everything, and we've got to pay to get it removed because it's on council land."

Ms Reimer said she believed there were at least two people involved, and they appeared to know what they were doing.

"I think word of mouth will get them," she said.

"I want to thank the community as I have had so many phone calls and messages from people offering their cars and help to find who did this.

"I'm really pissed off, though. The fireys and the police have to come out to something like this, when at this time there's other things they could be doing.

"It's time-wasting for everyone."