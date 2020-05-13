Pitchfork used in $25,000 jewellery heist in broad daylight

Generic photograph of a burglar thief breaking into a house through an unlocked window. burglary theft larceny. PIRATE: 28/02/2001.

Generic photograph of a burglar thief breaking into a house through an unlocked window. burglary theft larceny. PIRATE: 28/02/2001.

A CAREER criminal with 87 dishonesty convictions on a 10-page criminal record used a pitchfork to gain access to a Rockhampton residence in broad daylight and stole $25,000 of jewellery.

Kevin Timothy Foreman, 57, made a bail application yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client was unemployed.

“The case against Foreman is quite strong,” Mr King said.

“The defendant’s DNA was found on the glass panels of the house which he left behind when he gained access.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Foreman was on bail at the time, April 6, 2020, for another burglary.

“He used a pitchfork to smash the window of a house while the owner was at work,” he said.

Mr Clarke said Foreman ransacked the Archer St residence, taking “jewellery of some considerable financial ($25,000) and emotional value which had been handed down to the owner by family members”.

Foreman also stole a compound crossbow from the

house.

Mr Clarke said Foreman’s criminal record was appalling.

The court was told Foreman had eight suspended sentences on the record.

Mr King said Foreman wanted bail as he had a serious heart condition and was concerned about his sisters’ health.

The court was told the matter may need to be heard in the District Court as the $25,000 value almost hit the magistrates court jurisdiction cap of $30,000 and Foreman could be facing three years’ prison for the offence. Mr Clarke denied Foreman bail and adjourned the matter until June 4.