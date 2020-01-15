Menu
BACKING LEADER: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says Scott Morrison’s response to the bushfire emergency is what’s “needed right now”.
Politics

Pitt says climate policies are sensible and proportionate

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM
HINKLER MP Keith Pitt defends the Federal Government's climate change policies, which were ranked the worst out of 58 countries in an international report.

Mr Pitt said the government's efforts were appropriate but that these actions could develop further in the future.

"The Federal Government's climate change policies are sensible and they are proportional to our 1.3 per cent contribution to global emissions," Mr Pitt said.

"We aren't going to shut down regional jobs and the Australian economy to make a tiny blip of difference in total global emissions.

"We have a sensible climate policy that was accepted by the Australian people at the election."

Global lobbyist group Germanwatch recently measured Australia poorly in its performance index, and said the government continued to promote the expansion of fossil fuel and were "increasingly regressive" in international discussions.

On Sunday Prime Minister Scott Morrison said climate policies would "evolve" but that he would remain consistent with his election platform.

"What I'm saying is we want to meet and beat our emissions reduction targets consistent with the policy I took to the last election," he said.

Mr Morrison also announced a royal commission into the fires, which Mr Pitt supported because it would address future bushfire risks.

Mr Pitt said the focus needed to be on the people who had lost their family members, businesses, and homes in the fires.

Burnett State MP Stephen Bennett said he was frustrated about climate change discussions, which he said were distracting the public's attention from bushfire victims.

"I'm not a climate denier, but this is not the time for cheap political stunts," Mr Bennett said.

He criticised the State Government for not meeting its backburning targets and for increasing fuel loads in national parks by preventing grazing.

Mr Bennett said the LNP endorsed trialling traditional hazard reduction burning.

