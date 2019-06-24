Pizza delivery driver involved in crash near Hospital

Crash on the corner of North St and Talford St in The Range

Steph Allen

Initial 12:45pm A LOCAL crash hotspot has struck again with a two vehicle crash on the corner of North St and Talford St.

Luckily, both people involved in the crash left their vehicles on their own volition.

It is believed the impact caused the vehicles air bags to be deployed but Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed neither occupants would required further medical attention.

This marks the second incident on the intersection in two months.

Tow services are now on the scene.

One of the vehicles involved is a Dominos pizza delivery car which has sustained front bumper damage according to a reporter on the ground.

Knutsfrod St is currently closed to traffic.