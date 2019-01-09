Menu
Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.
Crime

Pizza delivery driver held up on job

by Danielle Buckley
9th Jan 2019

POLICE are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed on a street south of Brisbane yesterday afternoon.

About 4.50pm the driver was delivering pizza to an address on Gaznia St in Kingston when he was flagged down buy a man on the street.

When he pulled over, the man allegedly told the driver he had a knife and demanded cash.

The driver handed over a sum of cash and then the man allegedly stole the car, but drove only 400m down the road before he fled on foot.

The driver was not physically injured and the vehicle was not damaged.

Investigations are continuing.

