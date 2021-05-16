Menu
A Pizza Hut store. Photo: File
Crime

Pizza delivery man’s car stolen, foot run over

Timothy Cox
16th May 2021 1:10 PM
A Blackwater pizza delivery man’s car was stolen and his foot run over on Saturday night.

Police said the driver for Pizza Hut on the corner of MacKenzie and Rufus Street left his keys in the car and went into the shop.

They said that a short time later his maroon commodore sedan was taken.

The Pizza Hut store posted on Facebook at the time: “We apologise if your delivery is taking longer tonight.

“Unfortunately one of our delivery drivers just had his car stolen from the shop and his foot run over in the process.”

Paramedics treated the driver, who was in his 20s, for minor foot injuries at 6.49pm.

The man declined transport to hospital.

The incident was reported to police about 7.45pm.

Investigations continue.

