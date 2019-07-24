Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire that threatened the Eungella township and closed the Range Road in November.
A bushfire that threatened the Eungella township and closed the Range Road in November. RACQ CQ Rescue
Business

Plan helps businesses prepare for climate change

Melanie Whiting
by
24th Jul 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PLAN has been launched in Queensland to help small businesses prepare for the impacts of climate change.

The State Government has worked with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland and small businesses to develop the Small and Medium Enterprise Sector Adaptation Plan.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the plan recognised the challenges being faced by Queensland's nearly half-a-million small and medium sized businesses due to climate change.

"The Palaszczuk Government has been assisting eight sectors in Queensland to develop plans to reflect the needs and priorities of each sector in adapting to climate change," Ms Enoch said.

"These sector adaptation plans are an important component of the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy, and they identify emerging opportunities, promote the sharing of knowledge, and encourage collaboration as we work together to address the challenges that we all face due to a changing climate."

Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman said the adaptation plan set out seven action areas to better support business owners to plan and get ahead of the impacts and opportunities climate change is bringing.

"The impact of the flooding in Townsville and across northern and northwest Queensland is still being felt, and along with last year's Central Queensland bushfires, it demonstrates how extreme weather and disasters affect businesses and their communities," Ms Fentiman.

Ms Enoch said a number of proposed actions under the plan reinforced the important role of Queensland's ecoBiz program, which CCIQ delivered and State Government funded.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Sector Adaptation Plan builds on the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy and Queensland Climate Transition Strategy, which aim to make Queenslanders more innovative and resilient through managing risks and harnessing opportunities under a changing climate.

To view the plan, visit here.

More Stories

climate change cq bushfires editors picks leanne enoch shannon fentiman small business
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    Health 'These are really intensive structured programs so every minute from when they get up to when they go to sleep is accounted for'

    Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    premium_icon Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    Health It will cost $18,000 to bring Adam home from China.

    IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today

    News See the list of people appearing in front of the Magistrate today

    • 24th Jul 2019 8:15 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards