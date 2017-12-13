Plan in motion to lure national event to Rockhampton

Looking down Fitzroy Street towards Rockhampton CBD from The Range with Mount Archer in the background. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A NATIONAL tourism conference could hit the Beef Capital if Rockhampton Regional Council get their way.

Councillors yesterday discussed plans in their ordinary meeting to become a Silver Sponsor at the 2018 Developing Northern Australia conference.

After four years of the industry growth conference being held in surrounding Queensland cities, the "significant positive economic impact” of the conference is seen as a key national event.

Academics from around the nation travel to the event with reports showing researchers, investors, scientists and economists among the attendees.

Each year, statistics from the report show attendance records grew with 61 per cent of participants from Queensland.

The event has been previously held in Townsville, Darwin, Cairns and will be in Alice Springs next year.

Advance Rockhampton general manager, Tony Cullen, said Rockhampton Regional Council's ability had the potential to build relationships with sectors to host the event in 2019.

The Silver Sponsorship will cost council $11,000 and include acknowledgement at the opening and closing ceremonies, visual signage throughout the conference and website expose among more advertising potential.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was excited about the proposal and hoped the region could "bring it home” for 2019 and the proposal was successfully moved.