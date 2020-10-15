Plan revealed to crack down on late business repayments

LATE PAYMENTS: Recognising that small businesses are struggling with late repayments, the One Nation party has proposed a way of cracking down on tardy businesses.

LATE PAYMENTS: Recognising that small businesses are struggling with late repayments, the One Nation party has proposed a way of cracking down on tardy businesses.

WORRIED that CQ’s small businesses were crumbling under the weight of late repayments, One Nation candidate Wade Rothery said his party had a solution.

It is estimated more than $26 billion is owed in unpaid invoices to 2.2 million Australian businesses.

In a 2017 inquiry into payment times and practices, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman received more than 3000 submissions from small business across Australia.

The inquiry identified Australian businesses with a lack of cash flow were reduced in their ability to operate appropriately and it was the leading cause of business insolvency.

Mr Rothery said Central Queensland’s 17,658 businesses made up 0.79 per cent of Australia’s ABN holders and when you broke it down, the region’s local business owners were owed around $205 million dollars in late payments.

SPEAKING OUT: One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery has had enough of seeing small to medium businesses being exploited.

“It’s disgusting to think they’re doing it this tough. Small and medium-sized businesses should not be used as a cheap source of finance through extended or late payment terms,” Mr Rothery said.

“I find it disappointing that these recommendations have been public for almost two years and neither the LNP or Labor have bothered to implement them.

“Voluntary codes-of-conduct relating to payment terms are no longer acceptable as Australian banks and credit services tighten their lending criteria.”

He said some of the largest offenders of extended or late payments were multinational companies operating within Australia including mining companies, large supermarkets, and transport companies.

A report from the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman found mining companies were the second worst industry for payment terms longer than 30 days, beaten only by the construction industry.

READ MORE:

>> Chilling realities of CQ mines mistreating local communities

>> David and Goliath battle over small business mining payments

>> Family struck by injustices of mining industry

“To protect jobs and small business, One Nation will implement a mandatory and maximum payment term, no later than 30 days from the end of month, unless agreed at the outset of the contract,” he said.

“I take my hat off to anyone who wants to go into business these days. The challenge of ever-increasing costs like electricity, insurance, and rent make it tough, but there’s also the minefield of industrial relations.

“I constantly hear business people say that industrial relation laws make them nervous about hiring and firing people these days.”

One Nation also intended to add a fixed sum of compensation, interest and reasonable costs to overdue invoices, with interest set at 8 per cent plus the base rate of interest set by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Mr Rothery has promised that if elected, he will put forward a Private Members Bill within the first 90 days, giving much-needed hope to small business owners across the country.

The Morning Bulletin reported in September that big businesses were being put on notice by the Federal Government about time taken to pay back small and family business suppliers after legislation was passed establishing the Payment Times Reporting Scheme.

Under the scheme, which will begin on January 1, 2021, large businesses and applicable government enterprises with a total annual income of over $100 million would have to report publicly on how and when they pay their small business suppliers.

The change would provide unprecedented transparency to help small businesses make informed decisions about with whom they do business.

Last year, Queensland’s Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman wrote to mining companies, calling on them to provide fair payment terms to Queensland’s 438,000 small businesses.

Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business, Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“All businesses, big or small, have an obligation to support local communities where they and their employees work,” Ms Fentiman said.

“That’s why we need to hold large mining companies to account on fair payment terms for their small business suppliers.

“Last year, I wrote to companies in the mining industry urging them to do the right thing and treat the hundreds of small business owners fairly by ending the practice of stretching out payment terms to 90 days and beyond.

“Since then we have seen mining companies such as Peabody, BHP and Stanwell showing their commitment to fair payment terms of 30 days or less and they should be commended – I encourage others to get on board and do the right thing.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has been contacted to establish what the Queensland Government had done towards addressing the late payment issue in more recent times.