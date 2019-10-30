Plan to bring rich CQ history to the screen

CENTRAL Queensland’s dark and rich history will come to life in a new short film based on Judith Wright’s historical novel Generations of Men.

Championing the female strength that became the backbone of Australia, the short film will explore pioneering life in 1800s Central Queensland, from Rockhampton to Mackay.

Producer and co-creator Elizabeth Simiard said there was a kaleidoscope of cultures in the region that added great depth to the rich history of wider Australia.

Ms Simiard and director Joanna Joy hope to use the short film to showcase a drama TV series based on the pioneering life and history of Central Queensland.

The two wanted to explore the resilience of the First Nation people, blackbirding, and early immigration.

Elizabeth Simiard, producer of Generations of Men.

With the idea based on Judith Wright’s grandfather, the two visited Central Queensland in search of the station named after her grandmother — May Downs — as a potential location.

While in the Clarke Creek area, Ms Simiard said, they heard many stories of the First Nations people and the local community.

“Meeting all of these people and hearing the stories … this is so much bigger than just a short, this is huge,” she said.

“A lot of the (stories) are passed down orally, you won’t find them Googling. This has the potential to be an international story because the stories are so international.”

Ms Simiard said they wanted to bring the rich history of the region to life.

To cast the short film, and potential series, Ms Simiard and Ms Joy will visit Clarke Creek, Rockhampton and Woorabinda to find Darumbal indigenous men and women, and Barada, Kabalbara and Yetimarala women.

On Tuesday, November 12, Ms Joy will hold acting workshops at the Clarke Creek State School, tailoring each workshop to the age and experience of participants.

Ms Simiard said she was also open to hearing stories from Central Queensland, like the story of The Leap, over a cup of tea.

Joanna Joy, director of Generations of Men.

Workshop details

November 19 — Dreamtime Centre, Rockhampton

November 11 — Rockhampton Gallery

November 12 — Clarke Creek State School

November 14 — Woorabinda

Looking for:

Darumbal indigenous women aged 15-25

Darumbal indigenous men aged 17-45

Barada/Kabalbara/Yetimarala women aged 20 and over.

Caucasian girls aged 8-14

For more information and to secure a spot at a workshop, email Elizabeth Simiard on elizabethsimard@gmail.com