Plan to crack down on wage theft and labour hire providers

ELECTION PROMISE: Labor’s candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke are throwing their support behind CQ’s workers with their latest election pledge.

DETERMINED to protect Central Queensland workers’ rights and stop wage theft, Labor’s candidate for Keppel Brittany Lauga has announced an new election pledge to hire more frontline inspectors.

If elected, the Labor Party would invest $6.1 million over the next four years to boost the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit.

This would allow it to employ eight additional frontline inspectors, tasked with fighting wage theft and weeding out dodgy labour hire providers doing the wrong thing.

The unit would also be able to pursue targeted campaigns across a broader range of sectors and locations.

Ms Lauga said her government’s plan for economic recovery was about creating good, secure jobs.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government wants Queenslanders in jobs that support them and their families and give them confidence for their future,” she said.

Queensland member for Keppel Brittany Lauga speaks at t the Old Rockhampton Train Workshop where plans are afoot to reboot Rockhampton’s rail manufacturing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“We have led the way in strengthening laws to ensure workers are protected by introducing Australia’s first labour hire licensing laws which have been incredibly successful since 2018.

“We have seen first-hand the good work these inspectors do in ensuring local horticulture workers are protected and that there is a level playing field for all businesses in Keppel and Central Queensland.”

By expanding their resources, she said a wider section of workers were being protected.

“Labor will always be in the corner of the worker, including mine workers. We always have and always will fight for a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work,” she said.

“That is why we set up the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit with eight frontline inspectors to protect workers and those businesses doing the right thing.

“More than 500 labour hire providers have been weeded out for failing to meet their legal obligations and there have been seven successful prosecutions of labour hire companies and directors through the courts.

“Now, with an additional eight frontline inspectors, we are casting a wider net across new sectors and locations.”