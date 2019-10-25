Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An empty dam in Queensland.
An empty dam in Queensland.
News

Plan to help communities in drought

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PLAN to give drought-affected councils $10 million each as a part of a $1.3 billion program has been pushed by The Nationals.

The proposal was endorsed by the party room on Monday and would see a drought committee formed of local councillors, the mayor, state and federal MPs and other community leaders who would get a say in where the funding would be targeted.

The Nationals have described the drought as a seminal issue for the regions and warned the party could lose votes to One Nation if they don’t act.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry commented on the government’s existing $7 billion drought strategy.

She said it includes “the here and now with immediate assistance, such as the $3000 cash payments to families under the Drought Communities Support Initiative”.

There is also funds available for the rural communities and businesses doing it tough.

There are also preparations for future droughts with a fund that would provide $100 million every year to invest in drought resilience projects in both good times and bad, and developing a long-term strategy.

“We are continuing to listen and respond as the drought progresses and as our measures are implemented,” she said.

“Unfortunately, circumstances and external factors that impact the current drought are always changing, so our response to it must be flexible and ongoing.

“The true answer to drought relief is more rain, but the meantime while it isn’t raining, we need to provide relief to farmers and that’s what we are doing.

“We are getting on with the job of delivering drought relief to farming families.

“I commend the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Minister David Littleproud for their hard work and support for farming families.”

Parliament sat for the last time in October yesterday.

More Stories

drought assistance tmbdrought tmblocal tmbnews tmbrural tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    premium_icon Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    News ‘After a couple of months I realised this guy had a problem, but I was pretty hooked in’

    John’s 62...and still clocking up the miles

    premium_icon John’s 62...and still clocking up the miles

    Sport ‘I try not to get too serious about it but when you do it you like to do your...

    FOUND: Missing Kawana girl found safe and well

    FOUND: Missing Kawana girl found safe and well

    Breaking The 11-year-old was last seen on Thursday in her school uniform in North...

    COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today