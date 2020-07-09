Menu
Flood works will see the improvement of Wackford Street's flood immunity.
Environment

Plan to manage region’s floods one step closer

Kaitlyn Smith
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
MITIGATION works to improve parts of Rockhampton’s flood immunity are soon to be complete as developments on high-risk Wackford St move into its final stages.

The Park Avenue site, among others across the region, have historically been prone to significant flood events – though some a result from only mild rainfall.

Calls to improve the area’s drainage further ramped up following the neighbourhood’s destruction in the aftermath of 2018’s Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Works on the $3.6 million project first commenced early last year following joint additional funding to the tune of $1.8 million by the Palaszczuk Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Aftermath of a significant weather event shows knee-high water submerging the street. Photo: Taylor Davies
Throughout the roughly 1.5 year-long scheme, council workers have undertaken both the modification and repair of suburban roads, along with the installation of extra drainage.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow confirmed the completion of stage one, adding it had already noticeably improved the street’s drainage ability.

“Not only did we improve the existing infrastructure, we also made some major changes to ensure the area can cope with bigger storms and more rain,” Cr Strelow said.

“We know residents in this area have been significantly affected by severe flooding events in the past, and these works should make a huge difference.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke added the significant investment in local infrastructure also proved crucial to the region’s economic rebound from COVID-19.

A photo taken by Wackford st Taylor Davies shows the street during its prime conditions.
“Building resilient infrastructure supports local jobs, which will boost our region’s economy during this critical stage of our COVID recovery,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“In this current global climate of economic uncertainty, investments like this are helping drive our government’s economic plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.”

The project is further expected to benefit residents of the area by reducing the inflated costs associated with response, recovery and reconstruction.

“Residents of Wackford Street have long been concerned about the flooding that occurs in their area during significant rain events. This drainage scheme will give them peace of mind,” he said.

“It will reduce property damage from flooding, and it will enhance property values while putting downward pressure on insurance prices.”

The project is expected to be complete by late 2020.

