Plan to overhaul seven Blackwater streets put on hold

Council encouraging Blackwater resident’s to have their say on proposed road upgrades.

PLANS to upgrade Blackwater streets has been put on hold to carry out more community consultation.

The proposed plan to narrow seven of Blackwater’s main collector streets is expected to be further developed before continuing.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said several design options were carefully considered by council, but more information and community consultation was needed.

“We want to find the most effective way to renew these streets, taking into account the neighbourhoods they service, the safety of our residents and parking needs,” he said.

“These streets are coming to the end of their life and need major rehabilitation work.

“However, this is also an opportunity to look at what layout and features will provide the best result for our Blackwater community.”

Residents provided feedback on the proposed plan to reduce the streets from four lane to two earlier this year, also raising several questions and concerns.

“We asked and now we have to listen to what our community is telling us,” Mr Hayes said.

Council asked for the design options to be developed further and presented to Blackwater residents for additional discussion.

Keep an eye out for further engagement opportunities on this project in the next three to six months on council’s Have Your Say website.