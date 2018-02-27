Plan to stop 'life-threatening' virus infecting Central Qld

COUNCIL has revealed its plan to combat a potentially deadly disease entering Rockhampton boundaries after Queensland Health ranked the region at moderate risk of the mosquito-borne virus.

In yesterday's Planning and Regulatory meeting, coordinator of health and environment Karen Moody introduced the Dengue Management Plan 201-2021 to excited councillors for adoption.

Councillor Ellen Smith congratulated the team on a "very good and informative plan” to combat the disease after two cases were confirmed in Central Queensland last year.

Built on the current Vector Management Plan, this new report focused on reducing the risk of endemic dengue fever and minimising the number of locally acquired cases.

In severe cases, dengue fever was known as a "life-threatening” illness with symptoms of high fever, rash and muscle and joint pain.

Surveillance was one of the key factors in controlling the disease that is transmitted when a person is bitten by a mosquito with the virus while travelling internationally and returns back to the region.

The report explained local mosquitoes then bite the infected person and the virus can be passed on to another person up to 12 days later.

It outlines surveillance focuses on residential and commercial premises with the greatest public health risk like hospitals, airports and traveller accommodation.

Controlling the spread of the virus was also a major component to break the transmission cycle.

These means of control would be implemented through interior spraying and misting programs.

Public awareness was also a key component which councillor Neil Fisher hoped to expand on through informative community messages.

Cr Fisher proposed the plan be taken to local nurseries where mosquitoes reside and hardware stores for maximum exposure.

"The report is really well done and would only be improved by taking it to the community and educating,” he said.

Cr Fisher also proposed information should be available at community events.

"I commend all involved, it's a really great document,” he said.

Cr Smith also highlighted how people should be aware of the after effects of the disease which include relapses and fatigue.

The plan also outlined actions taken when there is no current dengue activity, a sporadic case or an outbreak.

Councillors moved the plan unanimously which will be on the table at the next ordinary council meeting.

WHAT IS DENGUE?

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread only by certain mosquitoes - mostly Aedes aegypti or "dengue mosquitoes", which are common in tropical areas around the world. Towns in north Queensland that have Aedes aegypti are prone to outbreaks of dengue when the virus is brought in by travellers.

While some towns in central and south Queensland also have dengue mosquitoes, they have had no dengue outbreaks in recent years.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS: