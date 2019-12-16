Plan to turn unused section of Rocky park into edible garden

GREEN thumbed residents across Koongal are ready to dig their hands in the dirt to create an edible community garden.

The Koongal Community Gardening Group, which consists of 25 members, was given the green light to develop the garden in a section of Koongal’s Cavan Street Recreational Reserve at last week’s Rockhampton Regional Council meeting.

Council’s chair of parks and recreation, Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford said it was wonderful to see the region’s parks and reserves put to good use.

“This community garden will give those residents an opportunity to take pride in their neighbourhood and a sense of contribution towards transforming a part of this reserve into a ­beautiful space they can enjoy,” she said.

Divisional councillor Tony Williams has worked with the group to help get approval to use the land.

He said it was a project that would foster a connected neighbourhood.

“The recreation reserve is currently a void which backs onto a number of ­residents who happen to be avid gardeners and ­members of the group who are keen beautify the space and grow an edible garden,” Cr Williams said.

The gardening group will look at growing and ­harvesting their own ­produce across 72 plots and will use a drip feed system that will supply enough water to keep the garden flourishing.

Chairman of The Koongal Community Garden Group, Bill White, said they had big plans for the garden, which was purely a place for the community.

“We want to make it a place people are happy to go to and we want to keep an orderly and neat garden for the benefit of not only Koongal, but for Rockhampton,” Mr White said.