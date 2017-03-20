Plan your trip around north Rocky major intersection closure

The Yaamba Rd/Richardson Rd intersection will have restricted access on Tuesday, March 21.

MOTORISTS will have restricted access to a major North Rockhampton intersection tomorrow.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advise the Bruce Hwy (Yaamba Rd)/Richardson Rd intersection in Parkhurst will have restricted access from 6pm, Tuesday March 21 to 6am, Wednesday, March 22.

The entrance to the western-leg of Richardson Rd, towards Lawrence's Holden, will be closed to all vehicles (see below map).

Speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

A detour will be in place via Bruce Hwy (Yaamba Rd), Main St and Alexandra St.