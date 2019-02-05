Pilot's miraculous escape overheard on radiotower

An aircraft has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.

UPDATE 10.20AM: A VETERAN Coast aviation industry operator has praised the skill and heroics of a pilot who crash landed at Palmwoods this morning, narrowly avoiding homes and trees.

Graeme Gillies of Bluetongue Helicopters was in the radio tower at Marcoola when the action unfolded at around 9am.

He told The Daily the pilot managed to call in saying he had a problem and he was trying to miss houses in the residential area.

"He was very lucky, it could have been a lot worse," Mr Gillies said.

"He knew he was going it but was quite calm throughout.

"When you know what you're doing, it's your choice to panic and possible die, or not panic and live.

"He has made a good decision."

A pilot is lucky to escape with back pain after crash landing into a Palmwoods address, narrowly avoiding tragedy. John McCutcheon.

UPDATE: 9.50AM: A photo released exclusively to the Sunshine Coast Daily has revealed how close a pilot came to tragedy this morning.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and into trees.

The home on Picca Place, has a trampoline in the backyard, which was narrowly missed by the plane.

It occurred in a residential area near Palmwoods State School.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating the pilot, who is complaining of back pain.

The patient has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and trees. John McCutcheon.

Multiple emergency services have raced to the property where the plane is "grounded".

It is understood the light aircraft plane left from a Toowoomba address and was bound for the Coast.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an occupant was in the hands of paramedics.

Three Queensland Ambulance Services crews are en route.

The crash reported took place at Picca Place, Palmwoods.

A QAS media spokesman said paramedics were treating a man with back pain.

The crash comes a day after a helicopter was forced to make a heavily landing at Marcoola.

More to come.