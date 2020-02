Generic pics of Sydney Airport. Qantas logo on tail of plane. Pic Jenny Evans

A QANTAS plane is being diverted to Rockhampton Airport after it was unable to land at Hamilton Island Airport.

The Qantas B737-800 VH-VXD as QFA866 departed Sydney.

It is estimated to arrive at 12.53pm.

The Whitsundays has received a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds over the weekend.