'Plane enthusiasts' dream': Massive military aircraft in Rocky right now

The Antonov 124-100, one of the largest aircraft in the world, lands at the Rockhampton Airport.

A RARE chance to revel in one of the world's largest and most elite aircrafts has touched down in Rockhampton.

The Antonov 124-100 landed on the local tarmac about 5am today, bringing with it heavy military equipment to be used in annual military mission, Exercise Wallaby.

As more than 5000 Singaporean defence personnel arrive for the Shoalwater Bay training mission, more large freight and military aricrafts will descend on the city.

They include the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, C-130 and CH-47 Chinook.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport Committee chairman, councillor Neil Fisher, said the renowned Antonov aircraft will remain at the airport until tomorrow morning, and return again Friday.

"The Antonov is one of the largest planes we have land at the Rockhampton Airport and it's definitely a plane enthusiasts' dream - being one of only eight operating in the military in the world,” Cr Fisher said.

"It will fly out tomorrow morning, and visitors, residents and plane spotters will have another chance to see it from very early Friday.”

Cr Fisher said the increased activity is another example of how well-equipped the local airport is.

"Every year, our Region welcomes our international military visitors and our Airport supports their elite aircraft and equipment, proving time and time again that we definitely have the capacity to manage both domestic and freight aircraft,” Cr Fisher said.

Plane enthusiasts will have the chance to see the striking aircraft at the Southern end of the terminal through the fence on the following days:

Today: Tuesday, August 22 from 5am (leaving at approx. 11pm)

Friday, August 25 from 4.30am (leaving at approx. 7pm)

The Airport does not have any control over the arrival and departure times and they can change without notice.

You can follow www.flightaware.com and www.flightradar24.com for updates.

The latest arrival follows a string of huge aircraft touching down at the Rockhampton Airport during the July to August joint US-Australian military exercise, Talisman Sabre 2017.

Last month, the C17A Globemasters created a spectacle as four of the giant jets flew directly over Rockhampton.

The C-17A is a strategic airlift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo and used for missions including airdrop of cargo, aero-medical evacuation, or missions to airfields w

ith little support infrastructure.

About the Antonov 124-10:

The biggest series heavy lifter in the world;

Intended to transport heavy and oversized cargo and various special-purpose vehicles;

Has a double-deck fuselage layout and pressurised cargo compartment on the upper deck;

Construction and dimensions of the forward and rear cargo doors, closed with ramps, ensure quick and easy loading/unloading operations;

Onboard ceiling-mounted cranes allow loading/unloading without ground equipment; and

Low multi-wheel landing gear with rough-field capability, two APUs and mechanized loading enable independent operation of the aircraft from poorly equipped airfields.

The AN-124 has been used to deliver 90 ton hydraulic turbines, the Liebherr large dimension mobile crane, the USA Euclid mine truck, the fuselage of the Tu-204 passenger aircraft, a 109 ton locomotive, General Electric GE90 aircraft engines, various combat vehicles, Lynx anti-submarine helicopters, a spaceship in its container and other unique cargoes.

Source: Antonov.com