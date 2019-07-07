Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
News

Plane ‘flipped’ on landing, caught fire

by SAM BIDEY
7th Jul 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A plane has flipped on landing and caught fire at a North Queensland airport.

Emergency services were called to Ingham Airport just before 11.20am to reports an ultralight aircraft had crashed during landing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft had flipped and a fire had started in the engine area.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and right the aircraft," she said.

"We have reports of only minor injuries."

It is understood all occupants of the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane and were walking around the airport.

More Stories

editors picks emergency incident plane fire

Top Stories

    Brisbane company secures local contract for bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Brisbane company secures local contract for bridge upgrade

    Politics The $8.3million project will replace a timber bridge and flood proof the road. Expected to be completed in December.

    Distance no barrier as council flies in job candidates

    premium_icon Distance no barrier as council flies in job candidates

    Council News An in-person interview allows employers to make 'proper judgment'

    Stankes hope for rain and better roadworks

    premium_icon Stankes hope for rain and better roadworks

    News Third generation remains on the land near Ridgelands