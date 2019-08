Emergency services were called to the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A QANTAS flight from Brisbane to Gladstone has been forced to make an emergency landing in Bundaberg when a passenger suffered a cardiac arrest.

A Queensland Ambulance Services said they were called to the scene at approximately 11.25am on Saturday but unfortunately, they were unable to revive the 50-year-old passenger.

The man was not removed from the plane.