Plane overshoots runway, 7 on board

This map shows the location of Avoid Island, just off the coast from Carmila and Clairview.

UPDATE 5.08pm: PARAMEDICS were called to reports of a light aircraft overshooting a runway off the coast of Carmila Thursday afternoon.

A QAS spokesperson said the incident occurred at 3.23pm when a pilot - believed to be aiming for a runway on Avoid Island (in the Percy Group) - missed and landed 12 nautical miles east of the town.

Ambulance and RACQ CQ Rescue crews attended to assess the passengers for any injuries.

Seven people were on the plane that overshot a runaway at Carmilla. RACQ CQ Rescue

Four people are currently being airlifted to Carmila cricket grounds and the other three to Mackay airport, the QAS spokesperson said.

INITIAL: A LIGHT aircraft carrying seven passengers has overshot a runway off the coast of Carmila.

It's believed the pilot was aiming for a runway on Avoid Island (in the Percy Group) and overshot it, landing 12 nautical miles east of the town, a QAS spokesperson said.

One person was thought to have minor injuries, and there was the possibility of more, he said.

Ambulance crews are on their way to the scene.

RACQ CQ Rescue has confirmed its also en route to Carmila responding to the reports of the light plane crash.

Initial reports to the rescue helicopter service was that everyone was OK except for the pilot who has an injured ankle.