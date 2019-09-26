Plane spotting for Wallaby

Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

LARGE aircrafts can be spotted at Rockhampton as military Exercise Wallaby 2019 is in full swing.

The exercise began on September 15 and will finish on November 13.

Last week, a Antonov 124-100 heavy lift aircraft flew into the airport twice, loaded with four RSAF helicopters.

It flew in from Darwin from Singapore.

Airport staff have coordinated with the relevant bodies on the final timings of ten Air New Zealand and Royal Brunei Airlines charters operating from September 29 to November 5.

Exercise aircraft, including C130 transport and military helicopters (AH64, AS332 and CH47) will operate from Rockhampton aerodrome and within the exercise area.

Ukrainian Antonov AN-124

Minor delays to civil aircraft may be experienced.

Live firing of high explosive weapons from ground based and airborne platforms, on ranges throughout the entire Shoalwater Bay Training Area, will take place throughout the exercise.

Mainland ranges and ranges on Clinton Peninsular and Townshend Island will be active for live firing activities.

The difficult, expansive terrain and harsh weather conditions aims to train soldiers to be resilient and to test the capabilities of their vehicular platforms.

Exercise Wallaby first started in 1990 in Rockhampton and is a Singapore Army exercise based at Shoalwater Bay Training Area and Rockhampton.

Around 4,000 Singapore Armed Forces personnel participate in the annual exercise.

.