Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a northern Sydney beach. Picture: Seven News / Twitter
A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a northern Sydney beach. Picture: Seven News / Twitter
News

Plane’s emergency landing on beach

by Darren Cartwright
26th May 2021 2:44 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM

A light aircraft has made a forced landing on a northern Sydney beach, with the pilot escaping without injury.

NSW Ambulance said it received a call about 2pm Wednesday regarding a light plane making an emergency landing at Collaroy Beach.

“We got a call about a plane making an emergency landing and our report so far is that it has landed somewhat safely,” he said.

Initial reports suggested two people were in the aircraft but NSW police confirmed only the pilot, a 25 year-old male, was on board.

A large crowd gathers near the plane, which made an emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter
A large crowd gathers near the plane, which made an emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter
Paramedics were called at 2pm after a light aircraft touched down at Collaroy Beach. Picture: Supplied
Paramedics were called at 2pm after a light aircraft touched down at Collaroy Beach. Picture: Supplied

“The pilot, a 25-year-old man, was not injured and landed the aircraft without incident,” NSW police told NCA NewsWire.

“No further police action is expected.”

Wheel tracks from aircraft can be seen along the shoreline as the plane came perilously close to the water’s edge.

Police and paramedics gathered on the beach in front of the aircraft.

A Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman said they would most likely investigate the forced landing but that would depend on the report filed by the pilot.

Workers appear to be clearing away sand from underneath the front of the aircraft that landed on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter
Workers appear to be clearing away sand from underneath the front of the aircraft that landed on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter
A vehicle tows the aircraft off Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven news Twitter
A vehicle tows the aircraft off Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven news Twitter

“If it was just a precautionary landing, then we wouldn't investigate,” the spokesman said.

“It depends on the pilot’s report.”

Workers, with hi-viz vests, tried to move sand from underneath the nose of the aircraft.

A vehicle then towed the aircraft off the beach which is about 20km northeast of Sydney’s CBD.

Originally published as Plane’s emergency landing on beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ vaccination hub now open, ‘sub-hub’ planned

        Premium Content CQ vaccination hub now open, ‘sub-hub’ planned

        Health Health workers and other eligible people have been receiving the vaccine at Rockhampton Hospital since last Wednesday.

        • 26th May 2021 3:00 PM
        Thousands expected to attend Beef to Beach

        Premium Content Thousands expected to attend Beef to Beach

        Community The annual event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

        • 26th May 2021 3:00 PM
        Highway speeder was under the influence of alcohol

        Premium Content Highway speeder was under the influence of alcohol

        Crime Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews was clocked doing 116kmh while under the influence.

        All power restored after Callide station fire

        Premium Content All power restored after Callide station fire

        News Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the Australian Energy Market Operator was...