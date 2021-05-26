Plane’s emergency landing on beach

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a northern Sydney beach. Picture: Seven News / Twitter

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a northern Sydney beach. Picture: Seven News / Twitter

A light aircraft has made a forced landing on a northern Sydney beach, with the pilot escaping without injury.

NSW Ambulance said it received a call about 2pm Wednesday regarding a light plane making an emergency landing at Collaroy Beach.

“We got a call about a plane making an emergency landing and our report so far is that it has landed somewhat safely,” he said.

Initial reports suggested two people were in the aircraft but NSW police confirmed only the pilot, a 25 year-old male, was on board.

A large crowd gathers near the plane, which made an emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter

Paramedics were called at 2pm after a light aircraft touched down at Collaroy Beach. Picture: Supplied

“The pilot, a 25-year-old man, was not injured and landed the aircraft without incident,” NSW police told NCA NewsWire.

“No further police action is expected.”

Wheel tracks from aircraft can be seen along the shoreline as the plane came perilously close to the water’s edge.

Police and paramedics gathered on the beach in front of the aircraft.

A Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman said they would most likely investigate the forced landing but that would depend on the report filed by the pilot.

Workers appear to be clearing away sand from underneath the front of the aircraft that landed on Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven News / Twitter

A vehicle tows the aircraft off Collaroy Beach. Pictures Seven news Twitter

“If it was just a precautionary landing, then we wouldn't investigate,” the spokesman said.

“It depends on the pilot’s report.”

Workers, with hi-viz vests, tried to move sand from underneath the nose of the aircraft.

A vehicle then towed the aircraft off the beach which is about 20km northeast of Sydney’s CBD.

Originally published as Plane’s emergency landing on beach