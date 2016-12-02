Planes leave scene of blaze

UPDATE 6.15PM: TWO fire-bomber planes and one fire-spotter plane have left the scene of a Shoalwater Bay fire for the night.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze will recommence tomorrow morning.

QFES reminds Byfield residents to stay safe and take precautionary measures although there is no threat to homes at this time.

5.30PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are advising Byfield residents to take precautionary measures against an on-going fire.

As of 4.40pm, a large vegetation fire was burning in inaccessible land in Shoalwater Bay.

The Australian Defence Force and Rural Fire Service air operations and ground crews remain on the scene and will monitor the fire overnight.

There is no threat to homes at this time.

Residents in Byfield and surrounding areas may be affected by a large smoke haze and are urged to close windows and doors.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

If your home is under threat, call emergency services on 000 immediately.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.